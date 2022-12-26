Shashi Tharoor congratulates Kerala CAT tutor who scored 100 percentile for fourth time

Shashi Tharoor, Congress leader and MP for Thiruvananthapuram, congratulated Renjith Thomas Joshua who secured a 100 percentile for the fourth time in the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2022 examination. Renjith is a CAT tutor based out of Thiruvananthapuram. The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore recently announced the results for the CAT 2022

According to a report published by The Indian Express, Tharoor gave thanks to Renjith for making Mathematics a fun subject for students.

“Congratulations Renjith for scoring 100 percentile in CAT 2022. As your MP I can say you make not just Thiruvananthapuram but all Kerala proud. Thank you for making efforts to eliminate children’s fear of mathematics through your startup MyLQ,” Tharoor tweeted.

Renjith Thomas Joshua, a CAT tutor, has been appearing for the entrance exam since 2009. As per reports, it has only been once that he scored less than 99.5 percentile. This time it was his fourth attempt that he secured a 100 percentile.

He wanted to pursue MBA after the completion of his graduation from the College of Engineering Trivandrum (CET) in telecommunications and working as a business analyst for a Bengaluru-based company. He started teaching at an IT finishing school in Trivandrum. As a part-time job, Renjith was handling aptitude sessions. At the same time, he was also working with an MBA coaching institute.

Renjith advises his students and other CAT aspirants to focus on the quality of answers, rather than the quantity.