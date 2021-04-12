Six skills you need to power ahead in the post-Covid-19 business world

The year 2021 is set to drive massive growth for such roles as organisations are looking to create a skilled talent pool for a better digital continuity.

By Hari Krishnan Nair

While the world is still recuperating from the pandemic, businesses, large and small, which banked on technology, were able to move on quickly with their operations. This has led to a rise in demand for tech-based job roles such as data analyst, data scientist, cloud architect, and security engineer, among others. The year 2021 is set to drive massive growth for such roles as organisations are looking to create a skilled talent pool for a better digital continuity. For those of you looking to ride the digital wave and make the best of this situation, equipping yourself with new-age skills is the key to powering ahead in your careers. If you are interested in building a career in information technology, here are the top skills you must have on your wish-list while selecting your course post-class 12. If you have already started working or have just graduated, it becomes even more important to build expertise in these areas.

Data analytics

Most organisations are making hefty investments into analysing and extracting insights from the large volume of data generated daily to drive business decisions. Despite the downfall in the job market brought about by the pandemic, the demand for skilled talent in data science and analytics in India continues to remain high. BFSI, e-commerce, edtech and logistics are the top sectors that are still hiring tech talent for lucrative roles such as data scientists, analytics specialists, decision science managers, analytics managers, business analysts and operations analytics managers. Such positions are seen amongst the most promising jobs of the future, and professionals can earn median salaries ranging Rs 13-15 lakh.

Cloud computing

Cloud computing has become one of the most in-demand skills post the pandemic. The ease and security that cloud offers has led many organisations to migrate to the cloud. Experts report that India is expected to see more than 10 lakh cloud computing job roles by 2022, with a major shift of operations to cloud infrastructure. Roles including cloud application developer, cloud automation engineer, cloud network engineer and cloud security manager have been driving major attention in the job market. Cloud professionals can earn anywhere between Rs 12 lakh and Rs 35 lakh per annum as per their experience and skills.

Artificial intelligence

The tremendous growth of AI companies and automation of jobs has made a robust AI talent ecosystem the need of the hour. According to a report by the industry body NASSCOM, India will need over 8 lakh AI professionals by 2021. That said, there is a major skills gap in the domain, as we are expected to have just 5.7 lakh professionals with the knowledge of these skills by 2021. This gap indicates a major opportunity for AI professionals in the country who are already drawing a median salary of Rs 14.7 lakh in the country, owing to the shortage of skilled talent in the domain.

Information security

Information security has been a fundamental requirement for any organisation in the internet age. With the growing internet penetration across the globe, securing confidential company and user information has become a key for every enterprise. According to the McAfee Threats Report, detections of pandemic-related cyberattacks grew by a whopping 605% in the second quarter of 2020. With major risk of data breaches and cybercrimes, organisations are looking for skilled information security professionals to build a sturdy security wall. Leading organisations including Deloitte, KPMG, EY, PwC, Walmart, Amazon, Paytm and Accenture, among others, are hiring for roles such as security engineers, security analysts and pentesters (penetration testers, a kind of ethical hacking), and offering an average salary hike of 15-20%. Over the coming months, this domain is likely to witness steady demand and upskilling in cybersecurity will help professionals bag these job opportunities.

Digital marketing

The growing shift in consumer behaviour has compelled organisations to have an active digital presence. This has enhanced the significance of digital marketing across all spheres. Most of the brands are tapping their target group through digital initiatives to increase brand awareness.

This has led to a demand for skilled professionals, leading to massive growth of digital marketing programmes amongst graduates and working professionals. Digital marketing is a viable career choice for professionals with a background in creative, technical, marketing, advertisement and content writing. With the help of industry-relevant training from accomplished faculty, digital marketing can lead to a rewarding and lucrative career option. On an average, professionals can earn a salary of Rs 6-8 lakh per annum.

Blockchain

Blockchain was first introduced as the technical backbone of the digital currency. The integration of blockchain technology is now witnessing major demand across sectors including banking, insurance, logistics, healthcare and public administration. Although India is still at a nascent stage of exploring blockchain technology, it holds immense potential for blockchain applications. There is a growing demand for roles like blockchain developers, blockchain software engineers and blockchain system architects. Corporates like IBM, Oracle, JPMorgan Chase, Microsoft, Amazon and American Express are on a hiring spree for blockchain experts. In India, a blockchain developer earns a median salary of Rs 8 lakh per annum, and it can go up to Rs 45 lakh.

With the technology cycle shortening constantly, only those that learn regularly will be able to stay ahead in their careers. They will have disproportionate advantage, both in terms of career opportunities as well as remuneration. Smart professionals must embrace lifelong learning and upskill regularly.

The author is co-founder, Great Learning. Views are personal