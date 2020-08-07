PM Modi speech Live: Narendra Modi to deliver key address on NEP 2020

PM Modi Live speech today on National Education Policy NEP 2020: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to deliver the inaugural address at the ‘Conclave on Transformational Reforms in Higher Education under National Education Policy’ today. The address will be through a video conference. The Ministry of Education and University Grants Commission is organizing the ‘Conclave on Transformational Reforms in Higher Education under National Education Policy’. The conclave is taking place days after the Central government the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.
Apart from PM Modi, Union Minister for Education Ramesh Pokhriyal, Union Minister of State, Education, Sanjay Dhotre are the guests in the event. A number of dignitaries including the Chairman and Members, Committee for Draft NEP as well as eminent academicians and scientists will deliver lectures on different aspects of NEP 2020. Vice-Chancellors of universities, Directors of Institutions, and Principals of colleges and other stakeholders will participate in the programme. The conclave focuses on changed aspects from NEP 1986 to NEP 2020.
National Education Policy 2020 highlights: The highlights of the National Education Policy 2020 are education sector include multiple entry and exit points in the higher education sector, replacement of University Grants Commission (UGC), All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), and National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), do away with the MPhil programme, proposed National Research Foundation.
Highlights
The National Education Policy, 2020 reflects India’s aspirations and will contribute to improving the education sector. The NEP 2020 will make our education more fruitful, broad-based and one that guides our youth to their natural passions.
Gross Enrolment Ratio in higher education to be raised to 50 per cent by 2035. Around 3.5 crore seats to be added in higher education. The policy envisages broad based, multi-disciplinary, holistic Under Graduate education with flexible curricula, creative combinations of subjects, integration of vocational education and multiple entry and exit points with appropriate certification. UG education can be of 3 or 4 years with multiple exit options and appropriate certification within this period. Academic Bank of Credits to be established to facilitate Transfer of Credits. Multidisciplinary Education and Research Universities (MERUs), at par with IITs, IIMs, to be set up as models of best multidisciplinary education of global standards in the country.
New Policy aims for universalization of education from pre-school to secondary level with 100 % Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) in school education by 2030. NEP 2020 will bring 2 crore out of school children back into the main stream through open schooling system. The current 10 2 system to be replaced by a new 5 3 3 4 curricular structure corresponding to ages 3-8, 8-11, 11-14, and 14-18 years respectively. This will bring the hitherto uncovered age group of 3-6 years under school curriculum, which has been recognized globally as the crucial stage for development of mental faculties of a child. The new system will have 12 years of schooling with three years of Anganwadi/ pre schooling. Emphasis on Foundational Literacy and Numeracy, no rigid separation between academic streams, extracurricular, vocational streams in schools ; Vocational Education to start from Class 6 with Internships. Teaching up to at least Grade 5 to be in mother tongue/ regional language. No language will be imposed on any student.
The National Education Policy NEP 2020 conclave has sessions dedicated to significant aspects of education covered under the National Education Policy, 2020 like Holistic, Multidisciplinary and futuristic education, Quality Research, and Equitable use of technology for better reach in Education.
The programme will be streamed live via the Ministry of Education Facebook Page, UGC YouTube Channel, PIB YouTube Channel, UGC Twitter Handle. It would also be broadcast Live on DD News.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech at the 'Conclave on Transformational Reforms in Higher Education under National Education Policy' is scheduled to begin at 11 am.