PM Modi speech Live: Narendra Modi to deliver key address on NEP 2020

PM Modi Live speech today on National Education Policy NEP 2020: Prime Minister Narendra Modi . (Reuters Image)

PM Modi Live speech today on National Education Policy NEP 2020: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to deliver the inaugural address at the ‘Conclave on Transformational Reforms in Higher Education under National Education Policy’ today. The address will be through a video conference. The Ministry of Education and University Grants Commission is organizing the ‘Conclave on Transformational Reforms in Higher Education under National Education Policy’. The conclave is taking place days after the Central government the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

Apart from PM Modi, Union Minister for Education Ramesh Pokhriyal, Union Minister of State, Education, Sanjay Dhotre are the guests in the event. A number of dignitaries including the Chairman and Members, Committee for Draft NEP as well as eminent academicians and scientists will deliver lectures on different aspects of NEP 2020. Vice-Chancellors of universities, Directors of Institutions, and Principals of colleges and other stakeholders will participate in the programme. The conclave focuses on changed aspects from NEP 1986 to NEP 2020.

National Education Policy 2020 highlights: The highlights of the National Education Policy 2020 are education sector include multiple entry and exit points in the higher education sector, replacement of University Grants Commission (UGC), All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), and National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), do away with the MPhil programme, proposed National Research Foundation.