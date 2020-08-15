NITI Aayog launches AI modules for school students

She further said that such initiatives will help the youth of the country to get empowered to deal with automation and AI-driven solutions. (Representative image)

In an attempt to make school students familiar with Artificial Intelligence (AI) and its practical applications in modern life, NITI Aayog’s Atal Innovation Mission (AIM), in collaboration with NASSCOM, has launched Artificial Intelligence step-up modules for school students across the country. The latest modules follow the AI Base modules which were launched by the NITI Aayog in February this year. Students with the help of the Learn it Yourself advanced modules will be able to expand their knowledge base of AI and its applications, according to a press note released by the NITI Aayog.

The modules which have been designed to impart a deeper understanding of Artificial Intelligence to the students are graphic-based that will help students from varied rural and urban backgrounds understand the modules effectively. Even those students who could not complete the basic modules released in February will be able to understand the Step-up modules as basic definitions and concepts have also been elaborately explained in the modules.

Speaking on the eve of India’s 74th Independence Day, NITI Aayog Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Amitabh Kant said that Artificial Intelligence is the future of the children and thanked the AIM and NASSCOM for their unique initiative.

R Ramanan, Mission Director of the Atal Innovation Mission (AIM), said that the modules have been designed keeping in mind the students of 10-12 years who have no background knowledge about Artificial Intelligence. He also said that the modules will not only ignite the curiosity of students towards AI but also contribute to the system of innovation.

NASSCOM President Debjani Ghosh on the occasion said that the world of Robotics, automation and Artificial Intelligence has penetrated all industries including the education sector. She further said that such initiatives will help the youth of the country to get empowered to deal with automation and AI-driven solutions.