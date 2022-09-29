NIIT University announces scholarships for students based on CUET scores

NIIT University (NU) has announced to offer scholarships to students basis the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) score. The university has allowed students to upload their CUET scorecard to apply for the stream of their interest and avail scholarships based on the eligibility.

According to the official statement, NU is one of the 18 private universities that recognises the CUET score. The eligibility criteria to avail of scholarship for BTech in CSE (Computer Science and Engineering), ECE (Electronics and Communication Engineering), DS (Data Science), CS (Computer Science), BT (Biotechnology), Integrated MSc(Computer Science) is based on the average of best two from PCMB (Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics and Biology). For BBA and iMBA, it will be based on the best two from English, General Test, and Math, the statement noted.

The statement said NU offers various scholarships such as NU scholar search programme, special scholarship, scholarship for co-curricular excellence (CoX), and special fee waiver with the aim to recognize and encourage meritorious students. It added NU provides financial aid to students based on their academic merit by offering fee waivers ranging from Rs 50,000 – 2 lakh on the tuition fee. Eligible students can even avail a full waiver on their tuition fees, as per the statement.

“We believe CUET is a very positive step in providing equal opportunities to students from various boards across the country. To encourage students who scored well in CUET we are offering scholarships on various programs. We are committed to help students carve a recession-proof career in today’s dynamic economy,” Rajesh Khanna, president, NIIT University, said.

