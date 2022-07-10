MSDE to conduct Pradhan Mantri National Apprenticeship Mela across 200 locations in India

The Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) plans to hold the Pradhan Mantri National Apprenticeship Mela on July 11, 2022, as part of the Prime Minister’s Skill India Mission to boost career opportunities and practical training. MSDE will host the event across over 200 locations, giving applicants the opportunity to shape their careers through apprenticeship training.

So far, 188410 applicants have participated in the Apprenticeship Mela and 67,035 apprenticeship offers have been made on the platform. The one-day event will feature 36 sectors and more than 1000 companies and 500 distinct sorts of trades.

Every month, the apprenticeship mela will be hosted wherein selected individuals will receive a monthly stipend in accordance with government criteria for gaining new skills, giving them the opportunity to earn while they learn. Apprentices’ stipends will be paid online.

Candidates must have a fifth to 12 grade pass certificate, a skill training certificate, an ITI Diploma, or a graduate degree to participate. Furthermore, the young and aspiring workforce will be able to choose among more than 500 trades such as welding, electrical work, housekeeping, beauticians, mechanic work, and more. Candidates will also earn National Council for Vocational Education and Training (NCVET)-recognized certifications, improving their employability after the training. The major purpose of this programme is to encourage companies to hire more apprentices while also assisting employers in discovering and developing their potential via training and practical skillsets.

“We hope that the Apprenticeship Mela will provide additional job opportunities for talented individuals across the country. While the primary purpose of these programmes is to recruit more apprentices, it is important to note that apprenticeships such as these are necessary for practical training, which is what we are striving for here. This has had a significant impact, as seen by the expanding number of apprenticeships and their successful execution across the country,” Rajesh Aggarwal, secretary, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, said while expressing his views on the mela.

Apprenticeship is most sustainable model under skill development and getting a big boost under Skill India. Recently first set of apprentices have received stipend subsidy in their accounts through direct beneficiary transfer (DBT) under National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (NAPS).

Participating companies in the PM National Apprenticeship Melas have the chance to meet potential apprentices on a single platform and choose applicants on-the-spot. Furthermore, small-scale enterprises with at least four employees can hire apprentices during the event. A credit bank idea will also be added shortly, with depositaries of various credits collected by learners for future academic courses.

