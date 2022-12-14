Masters’ Union School of Business sees growth in placement record; claims to beat IIM ABC

Masters’ Union School of Business (MUSB) claims to have beaten the placement record of established business schools in the country such as the Indian Institute of Managements (IIM) Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, and Kolkata (ABC) by striking an average package of Rs. 33.10 lakh for its one year Master of Business Administration (MBA)/ Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGP) programme. The institute has marked a 13.67% increase from its previous years’ average of Rs. 29.12 lakh, an audit report revealed. “What makes us stand out is that the average GMAT of our students is 720 which is around 10-15 points higher than Indian School of Business (ISB) and at the same level as the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania,” Pratham Mittal, founder, MUSB, told FE Education Online.

According to the ‘PGP TBM Employment Report 2022’, verified and audited by Brickworks Analytics, MUSB’s highest package stood at Rs. 64.15 lakh. The top 25% of the batch were offered a package (on an average) of Rs.44.52 lakh. The report shows that even the bottom 25% of the students got an average package of Rs. 20.02 lakh. For freshers, the average stood at Rs. 24.44 lakhs.

Another reason why placement is believed to have done well is that most employers who hire from the institute also teach the students and hold workshops for them. Students at MUSB have prior experience which helps them get absorbed, Mittal claimed. “We have companies such as Boston Consulting Group (BCG), Aviva, Samsung, among others whose CSOs and CMOs guide our students,” he added while stating that it helps the institute to maintain a low cost structure.

Furthermore, Mittal said that MUSB follows a practice based curriculum wherein students are promoted to build business. “We don’t have classes, lectures, books, or exams. In each term of our one-year programme students build a business and generate real revenue out of it,” Mittal claimed.