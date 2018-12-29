Kendriya Vidyalaya staff asked to use Kaizala application for effective communication, says MoS HRD Satya Pal Singh

By: | Published: December 29, 2018 11:07 AM

In July last year, tech giant Microsoft had launched Kaizala -- a productivity application designed for the Indian market to enable large-group communication and work management.

The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has issued a circular, asking principals, teachers and students of its schools to use the Kaizala application for effective communication.

The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has issued a circular, asking principals, teachers and students of its schools to use the Kaizala application for effective communication. In July last year, tech giant Microsoft had launched Kaizala — a productivity application designed for the Indian market to enable large-group communication and work management. It also works on 2G networks. It is a messaging application which enables seamless information flow within the KVS organisation and allows efficient communication and information gathering, Minister of State for HRD Satya Pal Singh informed the Rajya Sabha recently.

“With the help of this application, teachers and administrative staff will be able to connect with parents and vice-versa, facilitating sharing of regular updates on progress made by the students (and) various initiatives undertaken by the KVS,” the minister said. The KVS is also making efforts to empower its students with modern technology, Singh said. “The KVS has launched a pilot project E-Prajna under which touch tablets pre-loaded with e-content have been provided to Class 8 students and teachers of 25 KVs (one in each region) during the year 2017-18 for classroom transactions in science and mathematics,” Singh said. Presently, these students are studying in Class 9 and the content of these subjects has been upgraded, he said.

