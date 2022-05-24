IITs to provide mentorship to NITTTR for up-skilling teachers, suggests Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Minister Shri Dharmendra Pradhan today reviewed a presentation on teacher education with senior officials of Ministry of Education and faculty of IIT Madras.

During the discussion, Shri Pradhan suggested that IITs provide mentorship to National Institute of Technical Teachers Training and Research (NITTTR) for up-skilling teachers. According to Pradhan, technology must be leveraged to equip teachers with necessary skills to prepare for the challenges of future. “Necessary administrative framework shall be created to drive this initiative and working towards greater synergy between academia, industry and policy makers,” he said.

The Union Education Minister has recently reviewed the report on institutional mechanisms for capacity building of teacher, faculty in higher education institutes. He suggested the idea “Malviya Mission” to develop enabling ecosystem across the country for faculty development.

