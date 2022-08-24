IITs launches new courses this year; Check details

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) across the country has launched several new courses this year. These new courses are being launched in compliance with the framework of National Education Policy (NEP-2020). Few of the new courses launched are- M. Tech in Electric Transportation, Electric Mobility, MS(R) in Transportation Safety and Injury Prevention, BSc in Programming and Data Science.

Currently, these courses are being launched in hybrid mode.

IIT-Patna

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Patna has launched six unique courses for the academic year 2022-23. These courses do not require the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) score. The interested candidates will be able to apply for these courses- B.Sc. (Hons) Artificial Intelligence and Cybersecurity (AICS), B.Sc. (Hons) Computer Science and Data Analytics (CSDA), B.Sc. (Hons) Mathematics and Computer Science (MCS), B.Sc. (Hons) Business Management and Analytics (BMA), Bachelor in Business Administration (BBA) and B.Sc. (Hons) Accounting and Financial Management (AFM).

IIT-Madras

The courses launched by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras have focused on developing data science and programming skills. Students enrolled in these courses will come out as well versed in Machine Learning Techniques, Artificial Intelligence, Deep Learning, Big Data, Java programming, etc.

IIT Jodhpur

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Jodhpur has launched an undergraduate course in Physics. The course will provide strong fundamentals in basic sciences and mathematics that are critical in developing analytical thinking.

IIT Mandi

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Mandi has launched two years master’s programme in Electric Transportation. The course aims to focus on the demand for skilled personnel in the electric vehicle industry.

IIT Delhi

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi has launched new courses in M. Tech in Electric Mobility, Bachelor of Design, M.Tech. in Machine Intelligence & Data Science, MS(R) in Transportation Safety and Injury Prevention and M.Tech. in Biomolecular and Bioprocess Engineering.

The M. Tech in Electric Mobility aims to focus on concepts related to electric vehicles, drivetrain, chargers and charging infrastructure, battery energy storage systems, Battery Management System, etc.