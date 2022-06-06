IIT Madras announces to launch course on ‘Out of the Box Thinking’, targets one million students

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has announced to launch a course on ‘Out of the Box Thinking’ through mathematics to encourage innovative thinking. The institute claims to set its target for one million school and college students, working professionals and researchers.

The courses will be offered in online mode, free of cost through IIT Madras Pravartak Technologies Foundation, sec 8 company of IIT Madras. The foundation will offer grade certification to students who would take the examinations at nominal fee.

The first batch of the course is scheduled to commence on July 1, 2022. The last date for registration is June 24, 2022.

The programme is available for Indian and foreign students as well. The courses will be taught by Sadagopan Rajesh, mathematics educator and founder, director of Aryabhatta Institute of Mathematical Sciences.

