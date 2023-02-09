Breaking the myths: IITs record higher placement with students bagging Rs 50 lakh CTC in 2022, HirePro report

Contradictory to current market perception over 5.5% IITians that is about 960 from a total of 17,000 have got jobs with an annual remuneration (CTC) of over Rs 50 lakh, revealed a HirePro report on salary packages offered to students from IITs in 2022. Furthermore, the study showed that nearly 54% of 7,020 students in the top tier of IITs and 50% of 2,250 students in the next tier of IITs received job offers with salary packages ranging between Rs 10-Rs 16 lakh.

In addition, 90% of students who participated in the placement accepted a job offer, it revealed. The HirePro report claims to have conducted a survey on 23 IITs across the country and grouped them into three buckets based on student intake. However, the first two buckets are considered for data analysis. The total pool of students considered for the data collection is 17,000.

Interestingly, 11% of 1,430 students in the top tier and 40% of 1,800 of students in the next tier of IITs bagged jobs with a salary of Rs 16 lakh per annum, the report suggested. It further stated that students from IITs in Mumbai, Madras, Delhi, Kharagpur, Kanpur, Guwahati, Roorkee, Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi and Hyderabad campuses received job offers with higher compensation in comparison to students from IIT in Dhanbad (ISM), Ropar, Bhubaneswar, Gandhinagar, Jodhpur, Patna, Indore, and Mandi campus.

However, as per the study, it is an evolving situation. As a result, it may get difficult to crack a good number in the future. “While many top-tier companies hire some of the best talent from IITs and from within the industry, they are not the ones who pay the highest salary,” it read. It further stated that freshers at IITs have a wide salary range, which is consistent with how salaries behave in the new age, technology, and research and development driven industries.