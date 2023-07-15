IIT Delhi to establish campus in Abu Dhabi’ strengthening India-UAE educational ties.

The Union Ministry of Education and Abu Dhabi’s Education and Knowledge Department (ADEK) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Saturday to establish an IIT Delhi campus in Abu Dhabi, the Gulf country. During his official visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Prime Minister Narendra Modi witnessed the signing of the MoU. This marks the second offshore campus being established by an Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), following IIT Madras’ recent announcement of a campus in Tanzania’s Zanzibar, according to an official statement.

The establishment of the IIT Delhi campus in Abu Dhabi is a testament to the innovative expertise of #NewIndia. It would foster a strong bond of friendship between India and the UAE, Dharmendra Pradhan, union education minister, tweeted. Furthermore, he believed that the IIT Delhi campus in the UAE would serve as a model for utilising the power of knowledge to achieve mutual prosperity and contribute to the global good, in alignment with the vision of the National Education Policy (NEP), it added.

Starting from January next year, the Abu Dhabi campus of IIT Delhi will offer Master’s courses, while Bachelor’s degree programmes will be available from September 2024. This expansion aims to provide educational opportunities and promote academic excellence in the UAE, the statement said.