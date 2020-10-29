  • MORE MARKET STATS

IISC stands out as only Indian University to feature in top 100 University ranking; Check JNU, DU’s rankings

October 29, 2020

In Arts and Humanities stream, Stanford University has topped the chart. A total of six universities from the US featured in the top 10 list, rests are United Kingdom-based. From India, Jawaharlal Nehru University, and the University of Delhi secured featured within a list of 501.

times ranking 2021, times ranking, times ranking 2020, times ranking 2020 India, times ranking engineering, times ranking of Indian universities, times ranking 2021 India, times ranking computer science, times ranking 2020 ukIn Engineering and Technology, Harvard University ranked number 1 followed by the University of Oxford. From IISC ranks 94, IIT-Indore 301-400, and Jamia Millia University at 401-500.

Indian Institute of Science (IISc) is the only academic institution from India to feature in Times Higher Education (THE) Global Ranking. IISC received 94th position in the engineering and technology stream and secured 96th position in the computer science category. The Times Higher Education (THE) Ranking list features as many as 1,512 universities and evaluated 11 subject areas. The rankings have shown that the US-based universities have dominated the chart. In as many as 9 subjects, the US-based universities secured the top position.

In the Business and Economics stream, Standford University again stood out as the top academic institution. Out of the top 10, seven universities are from the US, and three are from the United Kingdom. From India, Jamia Millia Islamia featured in 401-500 followed by Amity University, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, University of Calcutta, University of Delhi, University of Mumbai, Pondicherry University.

In the Clinical and Health stream, the University of Oxford ranked 1. Out of the top 10, four are from the United Kingdom and as many as from the US. From India, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Banaras Hindu University, Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Panjab University, and Jamia Hamdard University featured in the top 600.

In Computer Science, the University of Oxford ranked number 1 followed by Stanford University. From India, IISC ranked 96th followed by IIT-Indore (251-300), Thapar University (251-300). IIT-Delhi, Jamia Milia Islamia, and JNU ranked between 401-500.

