IIM Calcutta roped in to boost start-up environment in Assam

The Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta (IIM-C) has been roped in to boost the start-up environment in Assam where the state government has recently launched a start-up policy, officials said. The state industry department signed a MoU with IIM-Calcutta here on Thursday, they said.

A discussion on the start-up policy and the role of educational institutions was held under the aegis of the industries and commerce department, aiming to strengthen the start-up environment in Assam. Addressing the meeting, Ravi Capoor, additional chief secretary to the industries and commerce department, said that the Assam government has recently launched the start-up policy and will soon inaugurate the start-up incubation centre at ‘Assam Hub’ here.

“Assam Hub will provide office space, support services and other amenities for start-ups,” said Ravi Capoor. The department aims to tie-up with educational institutions to form a pool, which will become a reference point for the upcoming start-ups, he said adding the institutions will also scrutinize the proposals as per the parameters laid by Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP), and give feedback to it.

The government will provide a grant up to Rs 50 lakh per start-up, which will include Rs 5 lakh for idea to proof of concept, and the rest of the grant will be utilized towards purchase of raw materials, marketing and cost of commercialization of products and services of start-ups, Capoor said.

He also said that the industries and commerce department will soon launch a ‘Start-up Yatra’ a campaign in colleges across various districts to create a start-up ecosystem in the state and generate entrepreneurial mindset among the students.

“The start-ups of Assam should be inclusive where the youths can leverage the strengths of the state and provide solutions within society,” added Capoor.