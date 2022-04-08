IGDTUW signs MoU with Malaysian university to promote bilateral research opportunities

Delhi government-run Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University For Women (IGDTUW) has signed an MoU with the Universiti Malaysia Perlis to promote bilateral research opportunities in the field of science and technology, an official statement said. The agreement allows both universities to have a provision for student and faculty exchange along with the bilateral research opportunities, opportunities for international internships for students and joint international conferences.

Present in the event were Manish Sisodia, deputy chief minister, Delhi, Noraini Ahmad, minister of higher education, Malaysia, and Hidayat Abdul Hamid, high commissioner of Malaysia to India. “This MoU of educational cooperation between Malaysian university and IGDTUW will open avenues for faculty and students exchange programmes at international level,” Sisodia said.

According to Sisodia, the educational cooperation will promote research and innovation by the students of two universities in the field of Artificial Intelligence and Data Science. He further added that the pact will also provide opportunities for students to take up research of international importance.

“Both the universities have been working since last year on this collaboration. This MoU between two prominent technical universities will promote the high quality technical education as well as the gender equality in this field, in both the countries.Along with India, it will motivate women of Malaysia also to opt for science and technology related fields, gain higher knowledge and excel in this domain.” Ahmed said.

