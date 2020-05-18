IFIM B-school to launch MBA4.0

Students will first complete professional modules of MBA 4.0 in Bengaluru. (Representational image)

Bengaluru’s IFIM Business School has started what it calls as India’s first multi-city, multidisciplinary liberal professional MBA, or MBA 4.0. It’s for graduates of law, fashion, design, arts, social sciences; engineers with interest in design, arts, performing arts; and professionals like CAs, cost accountants, company secretaries.

Scheduled to start from September 23, 2020, MBA 4.0 draws from the Future of Jobs report of the World Economic Forum and the IFIM-NHRDN survey. The findings showed that future professionals would be T-shaped professionals that combine both a liberal mindset and in-depth knowledge in a specialised area.

Students will first complete professional modules of MBA 4.0 in Bengaluru, and then will move to greater Mumbai campus (Vijaybhoomi University, which is part of IFIM group) to go through the liberal modules. Admission will require test scores of CAT, XAT, MAT, CMAT, GMAT, NMAT or GRE, and selection will be online. The fee will be `12 lakh.