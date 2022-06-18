HPBOSE 12th result 2022 (OUT) on hpbose.org, Check how and where to download

HPBOSE 12th Result 2022: Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has released the HPBOSE 12th Result 2022 on its website. Students can check the results on the official website of HP Board on hpbose.org.



HPBOSE Class 12th Exams were conducted in two terms this year. Term 2 exams were held from 22 March to 13 April 2022 from 8:45 am till 12 pm. The results were announced by the board chairman, Soni at 11.30 AM. Candidates can check their results followed by the easy steps given below.



How to Download HPBOSE 12th Result 2022?



1. Candidates are required to visit the official website of HP Board on hpbose.org.

2. Candidates are required to click on the link that reads ‘HPBOSE Class 12 board result’ flashing on the homepage.

3. Enter your credentials such as registration number, date of birth and other details on the login page.

4. The HPBOSE Class 12 board result will be displayed on the screen.

5. Download HPBOSE Class 12 board result and save it for future reference.



HPBOSE Class 12 board result can be downloaded from SMS. The candidates are required to type – the HP10-digit exam roll number and send it to 56263.

According to the reports, three students have secured the top rank in science stream. Kshitij Saputra Gagan Kumar of Hamirpur secured the first place by scoring 493 marks out of 500 or 98.6%. Shagun Rana, of Kangra also got the first position as well as Akshita Sharma.



In 2021, the board cancelled the exams due to a pandemic situation. However, this year the exams were conducted successfully followed by all precautions. The overall passing was 92.77 per cent.