Hero Vired forays into corporate training with Vired for Business

Hero Vired, the Hero Group’s edtech company, is foraying into the corporate training business. Called Vired for Business, this B2B vertical—to be announced on Tuesday—will assist enterprises in upskilling employees, sourcing talent, recruiting new people, implementing internal learning programmes and setting up internal knowledge academies.

“Vired for Business will offer corporates and start-ups curriculum in the areas of full stack development, data science, machine learning, artificial intelligence, finance, fintech, leadership, entrepreneurial thinking and innovation,” Srikrishnan V, vice-president, Enterprise Business, Hero Vired, told FE.

Akshay Munjal, founder & CEO of Hero Vired, added that the aim is to address the skills gap challenge, by “providing comprehensive training that meets industry needs”.

With increased automation across sectors, upskilling of existing workforce has become an imperative, especially in the IT-ITeS sector.

The WEF-PwC report Upskilling for Shared Prosperity, released in January, had noted that investment in upskilling could potentially boost the global economy by $6.5 trillion by 2030, and India’s economy by $570 billion.

India, according to the report, had the second-highest additional employment potential through upskilling—2.3 million new jobs by 2030—as skill upgrade would ensure that people have the expertise needed for the jobs created by the Fourth Industrial Revolution.