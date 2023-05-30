GSEB HSC Exam 2023: When and where will Class 12 Arts and Commerce Results be announced? Here’s a step-by-step guide to all your questions

GSEB HSC 12th Board Result 2023: The Gujarat Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education are expected to announce the results of Class 12 Arts and Commerce stream anytime this week. There was a fake notification that was doing the rounds of social media earlier saying that the results would be anounced on May 27 but on the same day Gujarat Board issued a notice saying the results will not be anounced that day.

Although there has been no official confirmation on the date and time of results announcment for the HSC Arts and Commerce students, we bring to you the latest buzz around the probability of the announcement.

GSEB Class 12 Arts, Commerce Results 2023: When and where to check the results?

As mentioned above, there is no official confirmation on the date or time announcement of results for Class 12 Arts and Commerce streams. However, according to multiple media reports, the results could be announced in the first week of June. Reports also suggest that the results could be announced before May 31, 2023.

Once the results are out, students can log on to the official website – http://www.gseb.org – to check and download their respective results. Students are adviced to beware of any fake websites or circulars/notifications and only follow the board’s official alerts. Students can also confirm the date and time of the results here at financialexpress.com.

GSEB had decalred the Class 12th Science stream results on May 2, 2023. The overall percentage for Science stream was 65.58 per cent.