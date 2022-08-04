Funds allocated by MSDE for Skill India Mission stands at Rs 15192.79 crore in last five years

During the last five years, funds allocated by the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) for Skill India Mission stands at Rs 15192.79 crore, MSDE, Government of India said in an official statement. “As per details available in respect of 11 major Ministries/Departments an amount of more than Rs 12,850 crore has been allocated during the last five years,” it further added.

According to the official data, the schemes under which the funds were allocated to the Skill India Mission under MSDE during the last five years includes Development of Skill – Rs 9334.84 crore, Development of Entrepreneurship – Rs 301.98 crore, Promotion of Apprenticeship – Rs 2152.06 crore, Strengthening of Infrastructure for Institutional Training – Rs 597.15 crore, Strengthening of Skill Institutions – 62.5 crore, Support to Regulatory Institutions (NCVET) – Rs 145.75 crore, Skill Acquisition and Knowledge Awareness for Livelihood Promotion (SANKALP )- Rs 771 crore, Skill Strengthening for Industrial Value Enhancement (STRIVE) – Rs 740 crore, with an establishment fund of Rs 1087.51 crore.

As a part of the Skill India Mission, the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) has delivered skill-training through skill development centres under various schemes which includes Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY), National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (NAPS), Jan Shikshan Sansthan (JSS) and Craftsmen Training Scheme (CTS) through Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) for the youth across the country.

During the last five years, the state with the maximum number of students enrolled under PMKVY, JSS, NAPS and ITIs is Uttar Pradesh with 17,47,334 enrollment, followed by Maharashtra with 11,43,774 enrollment, the statement said.

The statement further said that under the Craftsmen Training Scheme (CTS), employment/ placement details are not being tracked. “However, as per report of the Tracer Study of ITI Graduates 2018 conducted by the MSDE through Mott MacDonald, an Independent Agency, 63.5 % of ITI Graduates are employed of which 6.7 % are self-employed,” it added.

Also Read: MSDE runs various awareness initiatives to promote skill development, says Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn