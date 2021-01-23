Every child deserves free and quality education under the Right to Education Act: Nafih Mohammed Naser

Bengaluru based activist Nafih Mohammed Naser has been teaching and feeding a large number of children of migrant labourers. (Representational image via IE)

Disturbed by the recent news of denial of admission to students from disadvantaged group by private schools, the members of the civil society group under the leadership of Nafih Mohammed Naser organized a meeting to strengthen its efforts for the advocacy needed for proper implementation of the Section 12(1)(c) of The Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education(RTE) Act, 2009.

Nafih Mohammed Naser said “To make education inclusive, the RTE Act, 2009 defined the responsibility of private schools for including children from backward and disadvantaged sections of society for bringing parity and equality of opportunity for all children to again quality education. Section 12 (1) (C) of the Act is a step forward to provide opportunity for children from diverse social and economic backgrounds to study together in a universal environment.”

He further added, “The purpose of the RTE Act shall be defeated even if a single child from the disadvantaged group is prevented from attending school. It is important to advocate for the implementation of the legal provision considering the private education in India is becoming highly hierarchical and segregated.”

Bengaluru based activist Nafih Mohammed Naser has been teaching and feeding a large number of children of migrant labourers from Madhya Pradesh on a daily basis since the national lockdown came into effect.

He has also taken initiatives to help the migrant labourers have employment during the crisis. A large number of Madhya Pradesh residents living in different parts of Karnataka lost work due to the economic slowdown caused by coronavirus. The education of the children of these migrant children are taken care of by a special team headed by Nafih.

Upon being asked about what prompted him to start makeshift schools for the children of the migrant labourers Nafih said, “I understand and value the importance of education in transforming one’s life. I am today helping them with essentials but given the uncertainty of life, it is better for these kids to become educated, empowered and self-sufficient.