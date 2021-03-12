  • MORE MARKET STATS

Engineering admission rule changed: Maths, Physics not compulsory; full list of optional subjects here

March 12, 2021 4:34 PM

The AICTE said that changes to the regulations have been made to allow students from diversified backgrounds to pursue engineering if they want.

Students who have not studied mathematics or physics in class 12 too can take admission to undergraduate engineering courses like B.Tech and BE. This is because the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has now revised its regulations. In its approval handbook for 2021-2022, the AICTE said that students aspiring to become engineering need not have physics and mathematics as their core subjects in class 12. The rule will be applicable from the upcoming academic year 2021-22. So far, for admission to the engineering course, these two subjects were compulsory. Students had the option of choosing a third subject from chemistry, biotechnology, biology, and technical vocational.

The technical education regulator has also asked colleges and universities to offer suitable bridge courses to students who come from diverse backgrounds. The regulator said that bridge courses in physics, mathematics, engineering drawing, etc., can be offered to students for desired learning outcomes.

Subject options for engineering aspirants

As per the recently released approval access handbook of the AICTE, now students who aspire to become engineers can have any of these subjects in class 12 – mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, information technology, computer science, electronic science, engineering graphics, informatics practices, biotechnology, agriculture, business studies, technical vocational subject or entrepreneurship.

The revised rule states that students need to secure a minimum of 45 per cents in the class 12 board exams in order to be applicable for admission in undergraduate courses in engineering. Those from the reserved category will need 40 per cent marks for the same.

The technical education regulator said that changes have been made keeping in mind the National Education Policy.

