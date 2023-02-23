Edvoy partners with Trent University, launches TEX

Edvoy, a tech platform supporting and enabling international study abroad, and Trent University, Canada, have partnered to launch ‘TEX Advanced Learning Centre’, a new joint venture. Furthermore, Sadiq Basha, founder, CEO, Edvoy, and Leo Groarke, president, Trent University, have signed an agreement on the same.

According to an official statement, the jointly owned campus of TEX Advanced Learning Centre will be based in Oshawa, Canada – nearby Trent University’s Durham and Peterborough campuses in the Greater Toronto Area. “The reason behind the location is that the area is grooming the tech sector and promoting eco-friendly infrastructure which makes it more prominent in finding placement opportunities,” it said.

The venture aims to focus on quality education and have a student strength of 2000 to enroll in their program. “It will provide courses in much less amount than other institutions and they have reduced the cost by more than $8000 Canadian dollars,” it further added.

“Our agreement means we can both focus on what we do best, Edvoy guiding students through their application process and Trent University delivering world-class teaching,” Basha said.