E-learning 2020: Broadening the scope of education

Published: December 16, 2019 2:13:58 AM

By Rachit Jain

Over the last few years, there has been a gradual shift from marks-based academic curriculum to life-based overall development—to reduce the gap between what students study and what industry requires from them. Here are the education trends that we will see in 2020 and beyond.

Augmented reality: AR changes timing and location of learning; it keeps dullness at bay. With new developments, its application in education will only increase.

Gamification: Video games can break down tricky trigonometry and algebra questions into engaging practices. This technique will be increasingly employed.

Interest-based learning: If a student likes maths, she will be encouraged to learn it rather than being reprimanded for not doing well in other subjects.

Social & emotional learning: It helps ingrain a positive outlook towards society. With the development of school curriculum, we will see more focus on social and emotional learning in 2020 and beyond.

Self-paced learning: Some institutes now teach courses exclusively in an online mode. Many more institutions and schools will focus on self-paced in the years ahead.

(The author is founder & CEO, Youth4work)

