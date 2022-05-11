Delhi University to conduct offline exams after two years under strict Covid protocols

Delhi University is conducting offline exams for students after two years from Wednesday. The university had conducted online Open Book examinations (OBE) last two years due to Covid pandemic.

While exams had already begun on Monday for students appearing for Essential Repeat (ER) exams, most exams will start from Wednesday. The even semester students of Semester 4 and 6 students, who are in their second and third year respectively, will appear on the first day.

Keeping in mind that many students are nervous about taking online exams after two years, the university has also decided to give 30 minutes extra to students to give their exams.

The university has put in place all Covid related protocols. Students appearing for the exams will have to maintain social distance to avoid the spread of the Covid virus, and also wear masks while giving their exams.

In case a student is tested Covid positive, the person will be required to quarantine as mandatory. The person will be able to appear for the exam at a later date to be announced by the university.

Earlier, several students had taken to social media urging the university to take exams online. Many students had also approached Delhi High court with the request. Their request was however rejected by the court.

Exams will end in June 2022.