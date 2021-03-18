Delhi schools will start new academic session for students up to Class VIII; Check dates and other details

Delhi schools to continue virtual learning process until further decision by government. (IE Image)

Delhi government schools will start their new academic session next month virtually for Classes up to VIII, said a circular issued by the Department of Education. The students like last year will not need to return to school as the next session will continue online and with offline worksheets.

The DoE issued a circular on Tuesday which said that the department has decided to resume the same alternative learning regime i.e. virtual classes w.e.f from the 1st April 2021 for students belonging to classes KG to V. Another senior official told Indian Express the same procedure will be followed for classes VI, VII and VIII as well. All the students upto grade VIII were promoted to the next grade automatically this year after a year of remote learning due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The official further said that there are no plans of asking students from these classes to return to school anytime soon or until the Delhi government takes a call. Meanwhile, the school premises are being utilized by the students of the higher classes for conducting their exams for preparing them for Board exams.

Delhi opened schools for Classes between IX to XII for Board exam candidates to complete practicals and projects and to conduct offline exams for pre-board classes i.e Class IX and XI in all Delhi government and private schools. Education minister Manish Sisodia directed schools to gather consent from parents and ensure safety on the premises.

The next academic session for Classes X to XII in all government, private and government-aided schools will start not before July 1. Their academic session will happen much later than its usual begging of April 1 considering the timeline of exams and declaration of results. The final exams for class IX and XI students in Delhi government schools will start on May 3.

The worksheet for students up to Class VIII was sent to the students on their WhatsApp study group along with voice notes and explanatory videos. Students in this offline mode of assessment will have to write the answers after taking a print of the same, scan or click the picture and send it back to the teacher. Students without access to smart electronic devices can collect the hardcopy of the worksheet physically from the schools, write down the answers and submit it back to the teachers in a week’s time.