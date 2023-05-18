CUET Admit Card 2023 Live: NTA CUET UG Hall Ticket OUT Today; Download from cuet.samarth.ac.in

NTA CUET UG 2023 Admit Card Live: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially announced that the CUET 2023 admit card will be released today on the official website cuet.samarth.ac.in. Candidates who have successfully completed the application procedure can retrieve their CUET admit card 2023 by logging into the CUET 2023 admit card window on the NTA CUET website, cuet.samarth.ac.in. To access the admit card, candidates need to enter their application number and password. Additionally, on May 14, the NTA will issue the CUET UG exam city notification slip.
The CUET 2023 exam is scheduled to take place online from May 21 to May 31. It is important to note that the CUET UG admit card 2023 will not be sent through postal or courier services.
According to the official timetable, the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate 2023 (CUET UG ) is scheduled to take place from May 21 to May 24, 2023 at different exam centers. Admission cards will be distributed three days prior to the exam date.
Based on the latest data from NTA, an impressive number of over 16.85 lakh students have registered for the CUET entrance exam this year. This figure represents a remarkable increase of 4 lakh registrations compared to the exam's inaugural year. The significant surge in registrations demonstrates the growing popularity and recognition of the CUET exam among aspiring students.
The NTA score of CUET UG 2023 is valid exclusively for admissions in the academic year 2023-24. It is important to note that the score card will not be applicable for admissions in subsequent academic years.