CUET Admit Card 2023 Live: NTA CUET UG Hall Ticket OUT Today; Download from cuet.samarth.ac.in

NTA CUET UG 2023 Admit Card Live: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially announced that the CUET 2023 admit card will be released today on the official website cuet.samarth.ac.in. Candidates who have successfully completed the application procedure can retrieve their CUET admit card 2023 by logging into the CUET 2023 admit card window on the NTA CUET website, cuet.samarth.ac.in. To access the admit card, candidates need to enter their application number and password. Additionally, on May 14, the NTA will issue the CUET UG exam city notification slip.

The CUET 2023 exam is scheduled to take place online from May 21 to May 31. It is important to note that the CUET UG admit card 2023 will not be sent through postal or courier services.

Live Updates

CUET Admit Card 2023 Live: The CUET 2023 exam is scheduled to take place online from May 21 to May 31.