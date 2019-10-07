Coursera to help universities around the world take a digital leap

Coursera’s 2019 Global Skills Index has found that two-thirds of the world’s population is falling behind in critical skills.

Coursera, the online learning platform, says that any university—even the one outside of Coursera’s partner ecosystem—can now offer job-relevant online courses for students, author and scale online programmes, and deliver lifelong learning to alumni and faculty. This will be made possible by the edtech major’s new initiative called Coursera for Campus—designed to help universities around the world respond to the challenges posed by the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

Coursera added universities will have access to over 3,600 courses that they can use to integrate into their curricula, offer supplemental learning to their students, and deliver lifelong learning to alumni, faculty and staff. “Universities will also be able to use Coursera’s tools to author content and assessments, Coursera Labs for hands-on projects, and Coursera’s learning analytics to improve and track learner outcomes,” the edtech major added.

Coursera’s 2019 Global Skills Index has found that two-thirds of the world’s population is falling behind in critical skills. “Higher education globally is gearing up to address this crisis, but many universities are constrained by the capacity of their on-campus programmes and the challenge of recruiting expert faculty required to launch new programmes,” the Global Skills Index noted.

“Hundreds of millions of job-seekers will enter the workforce in the coming years, but higher education in many countries finds it difficult to deliver the skills students need in the age of AI and automation,” said Jeff Maggioncalda, CEO, Coursera. “Coursera for Campus gives universities the ability to quickly respond to the demands of a rapidly changing economy.”

It gives universities the ability to:

Provide current students with job-relevant learning and credentials: Universities can integrate Coursera courses into their core curricula. With content and trend data from Coursera’s large learner base, the platform will offer pre-configured course collections for learners by domain areas. Universities can directly offer these collections or swap out courses with new ones—either from the broader Coursera catalogue or with courses they have authored themselves.

Enable faculty to author and scale online programmes for free: By using Coursera’s authoring tools, university faculty can publish private lessons, courses, assessments and hands-on projects available only to their students and alumni.

Deliver learning to alumni, faculty, staff: According to Deloitte, the half-life of a learned skill is just five years. With Coursera for Campus, universities can increase alumni engagement by serving their learning needs throughout their career.

The initiative has been launched after extensive pilots in more than 20 university campuses around the world. Initial pilot partners include Duke University, University of Illinois and Manipal Academy of Higher Education. It is available to universities today, with full functionality rolling out over the coming months.