CollPoll NEP survey 2022 reports key insights for NEP implementation in education institutions

The survey report reveals that over 95% of the institutions listed technology as the key reason for effective implementation of NEP.

CollPoll, a mobile-first digital campus platform, has released CollPoll NEP 2022 survey to assess the preparedness of higher education institutions for the implementation of National Education Policy (NEP). The report highlights the importance of digital transformation of educational institutions to achieve the outcomes of NEP. It has captured the insights of higher education leaders from over 40 institutions, including IIM Udaipur, OP Jindal Global University (JGU), Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), Bennett University, Rishihood University, DY Patil International University, Chitkara University, Vidyashilp University and RV University, among others.



The survey findings state that over 95% of the institutions listed technology as the critical reason for effective NEP implementation. In addition, more than 63% of respondents noted that technology adoption and proper planning for policy implementation and rollout would be a key accelerator for NEP adoption. The reports further reveal that 54% of the respondents ranked implementing a fully flexible learning system as the key outcome of technology enablement. Over 56% of the respondents also highlighted that technology integration would make it easier to allow students to craft their own degrees.



The other findings from the survey include over 41% of higher education institutes will take between 2 to 5 years, and more than 44% of them will take more than five years to adopt NEP completely. In addition, 63% of respondents ranked change management among stakeholders as one of the main challenges for NEP implementation. Regarding offering education in vernacular language, only 11% are willing to support it, 47% of respondents are not planning to provide it, and 41% are still unsure.



The survey findings listed multi-disciplinary learning outcomes and boost in employability as the top two benefits from NEP implementation. On the other hand, the three topmost challenging aspects of implementing were multi entry-exit points, academic bank of credits and four years of multi-disciplinary UG courses. Moreover, 54% of the institutions wanted to be a teaching-intensive institution while the rest, 46%, opted for a research-intensive university. Therefore, the top three parts of NEP which will be implemented first by the institutions are a choice-based learning system, academic bank of credits and four years multi-disciplinary UG course.



