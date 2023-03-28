CBSE 10th Result 2023 to be out soon at cbse.gov.in: Check expected date, and other latest details here

CBSE 10th Result 2023 Date and Time: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has ended the 10th exams 2023 and is looking forward to the release of the results. Students have been advised to keep a track on the official website of CBSE – cbse.gov.in. Before the release of the results, the board will announce the result date online.

As per the media reports, CBSE 10th result 2023 is expected to be released in the month of May 2023. The students have been advised to keep checking on the official website of CBSE for more details.

This year, the board conducted the CBSE 10th exams 2023 from 15 February to 21 March from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm across the country. The students will be able to download CBSE 10th exam results followed by the easy steps given below.

CBSE 10th exams 2023 Result: How to download?

Visit the official website of CBSE – cbse.gov.in

Click on the notification link that reads ‘CBSE 10th exams 2023 result’ flashing on the homepage

It will redirect you to the new page

Now, enter your roll number, date of birth, captcha and other details

CBSE 10th exams 2023 result will be displayed on the screen

Download CBSE 10th exams 2023 result and save it for future reference

In the previous years, the education system has gone through various changes during pandemic and non-pandemic and the board has provided the best to the best to its candidates as a support system. In the academic year 2021-22, a total of 64908 students scored above 95% marks and 2.3 lakh students secured 90% marks and above as per data.