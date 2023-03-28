scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

CBSE 10th Result 2023 to be out soon at cbse.gov.in: Check expected date, and other latest details here

As per the media reports, CBSE 10th result 2023 is expected to be released in the month of May 2023. The students have been advised to keep checking on the official website of CBSE for more details. Check result date, and other important updates here.

Written by FE Knowledge Desk
BSEB Bihar 10th Board Result 2023 to be announced at THIS time, check all latest updates here
This year, the board conducted the CBSE 10th exams 2023 from 15 February to 21 March from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm across the country. (File)

CBSE 10th Result 2023 Date and Time: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has ended the 10th exams 2023 and is looking forward to the release of the results. Students have been advised to keep a track on the official website of CBSE – cbse.gov.in. Before the release of the results, the board will announce the result date online.

As per the media reports, CBSE 10th result 2023 is expected to be released in the month of May 2023. The students have been advised to keep checking on the official website of CBSE for more details. 

This year, the board conducted the CBSE 10th exams 2023 from 15 February to 21 March from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm across the country. The students will be able to download CBSE 10th exam results followed by the easy steps given below.

Also Read
Also Read

CBSE 10th exams 2023 Result: How to download?

  • Visit the official website of CBSE – cbse.gov.in
  • Click on the notification link that reads ‘CBSE 10th exams 2023 result’ flashing on the homepage
  • It will redirect you to the new page
  • Now, enter your roll number, date of birth, captcha and other details
  • CBSE 10th exams 2023 result will be displayed on the screen
  • Download CBSE 10th exams 2023 result and save it for future reference
Also Read

In the previous years, the education system has gone through various changes during pandemic and non-pandemic and the board has provided the best to the best to its candidates as a support system. In the academic year 2021-22, a total of 64908 students scored above 95% marks and 2.3 lakh students secured 90% marks and above as per data.

More Stories on
education

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 28-03-2023 at 12:27 IST

Stock Market