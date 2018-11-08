Cabinet approves setting up of Central Tribal University in Andhra Pradesh

The Cabinet on Thursday approved setting up of a Central Tribal University in Andhra Pradesh.
The ‘Central Tribal University of Andhra Pradesh’ will be set up in Relli village of Vizianagaram district as provided under the 13th schedule to the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014, an official statement said.
The cabinet has also approved Rs 420 crore for the first phase expenditure towards establishment of the university, it stated.
