CA Foundation, Intermediate Result 2020 to be out anytime today; here’s how to check online

CA Results: The results will be out for the students who had appeared for the exams held in November last year.

CA Foundation, Intermediate Result 2020: Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is going to announce the results of the CA Foundation and CA Intermediate courses today. The results will be out for the students who had appeared for the exams held in November last year. The result announcement news was confirmed by ICAI council member Dhiraj Khandelwal on his official Twitter account. Earlier, a notification released by ICAI had said that the results would be released either on February 3rd or February 4th.

Anticipating huge traffic by the excited students, the ICAI has dedicated three exclusive web portals on which the result will be declared simultaneously. The measure has been taken by the institution to ease traffic on the site so that the students can quickly get to know the results of their hard work. The result will be available on the following three websites- icaiexam.icai.org, icai.nic.in and caresults.icai.org. Candidates need to keep their roll number handy to quickly access the results. Apart from their roll numbers, students will also be asked to submit their date of birth on these portals. After accessing the results, the candidates are advised to save the copy of the result in their systems or take a print out of the same for future reference.

The ICAI will also send results on the email and mobile phone of the students. Only those students who had registered their mobile number, email id along with their roll numbers on the ICAI website, will be sent the results. All Chartered Accountants related exams are conducted by the Institute of Chartered Accountants which is a statutory body. Statutory bodies are the bodies which were established by the Acts of Parliament. ICAI was established in the year 1949 after the passage of the Chartered Accountants Act 1949 in the parliament. ICAI falls under the purview of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs.