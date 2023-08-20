BITS Pilani’s new PhD programme to help create startups

BITS Pilani has announced the launch of an innovative PhD Programme that would result in creation of a startup based on research done during the PhD. The programme will focus on creation of deep tech and deep science startup ventures, that will solve some of the most critical societal and business challenges.

The new programme, to be called as PhD-DRIVE, short for Deep-tech Research, Innovation, Value generation and Entrepreneurship, will admit students with expertise in technology and science, and a clear intent to set up a startup. The programme will include courses in entrepreneurship, incubation programme, funding for building a solution or product, and most of all, access to BITS alumni network for further investments.

“With this new programme, we want PhD scholars to become an entrepreneur along with becoming an innovator, and not just look at an academic career post their PhDs. Our alumni have created over 7400 startups of value all over the world so far including 13 unicorns and a decacorn,” V. Ramgopal Rao, vice chancellor, BITS Pilani, said.

The institute aims to incubate 100 startups through this programme by 2030. “Our current focus areas include solutions to address issues related to homeland and cyber security, healthcare, environment, agriculture, space and energy. Many sub-domains in these areas related to climate change, industry 4.0, food-technology etc will be of interest. The idea is to make advanced technologies such as quantum science and nanotechnology work for people at the grassroots. The PhD students under this startup track shall join a centre of excellence or a specialied lab at BITS Pilani working in these areas,” Roa added.

BITS Pilani and its technology business incubators such as DST supported PIEDS, BIRAC supported BGIIES, and the DST NM-ICPS supported BioCyTIH will work with various partners including investment partners, government labs, industry experts, corporates, and BITS alumni to keep the PhD scholars on a path of forming a startup, and also create opportunities for them to seek further investments. Speciale Invest, a venture capital firm with a focus to invest in deep tech startups has expressed their early support to the programme, an official release said. “Academia is a breeding ground for deeptech innovations and as a leading deeptech investor in India. We have partnered with BITS Pilani in an innovative programme to foster the next generation of deep science and deeptech entrepreneurs,” Vishesh Rajaram, managing partner, Speciale Invest, said.

The scholars will be working in various Centre of Excellences that BITS has already set up in the areas of Semiconductors, Bio-Cyber Physical Systems, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Medical Diagnostics and Infectious Diseases, amongst others. The scholars would be supported through a much higher stipend, and would be provided a prototyping grant during the programme.

Suresh Kabra, alumnus of 82-87 batch, under the auspices of Suman Kapoor Memorial Charitable Trust, has decided to sponsor three women Ph.D. Scholars with innovative ideas in the Biological Sciences area, along with the seed funds. “BITS Pilani has a strong entrepreneurial culture amongst the undergraduate levels and in the alumni community. With Ph.D. and post-doc scholars being encouraged to set up a venture, it will augur well for the deep science innovation ecosystem on its campuses. The industry needs application of fundamental research being done at Ph.D. level and this is a step in the right direction,” Kabra said.

The admission for this programme will be round the year and notifications for the programme shall be posted on BITS website and its social media channels. BITS Pilani is leveraging its strong alumni network and corporate partners for funding and mentorship support.