Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning are primary domains for reskilling

Edtech company Simplilearn has announced the findings of Career Impact Survey 2018, whose findings reveal that artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) are the most widely chosen (25% respondents) domains for reskilling, followed by Big Data and data science (20%). Other new-age categories like digital marketing, cloud computing, cybersecurity, DevOps and agile & scrum together saw 55% uptake in reskilling among professionals.

Certification courses helped (31%) professionals to enhance their performance, gain appreciation (29%), and 40% respondents who have taken certification courses admitted to feeling more confident at work. “Going digital is indispensable for a company’s survival; it’s crucial for professionals to upgrade skills to meet industry requirements”, said Krishna Kumar, founder & CEO, Simplilearn.