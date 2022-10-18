Apeejay Stya University partners with Amarnath life to enhance students skills

School of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Apeejay Stya University, Gurugram, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Amaranth Life Sciences Private Limited, a Delhi-based pharmaceutical company, to provide students with professional development training for the pharma industry, as per an official statement.

According to it, the agreement aims to explore the development of Apeejay students while making them ready for the pharma sector. Further, knowledge sharing via exposure of regulatory affairs and skill development in the area of project management, compliance, documentation, processes and systems as well as domain specific workshop and training will be provided to the students.

In addition, Amaranth Life Sciences Pvt Ltd will provide technical know-how (in online and offline mode) through company experts to the students, on and beyond the pharmacy curriculum, technology trends and industrial requirements. “It is to train students on the emerging technologies in order to bridge the skill gap and make them industry ready from time to time,” it said.

“MoU collaboration with pharmaceutical industries helps to open new gateways of learning and mentorship by Industry stalwarts in various aspects from time to time, that further add feather in their cap”, Anupama Diwan, professor, dean, School of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Apeejay Stya University, said.

Also Read: Evolving careers in management and research for a better world

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn