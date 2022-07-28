AjnaLens launches Ajna Creators Programme to make youth future-ready for careers in Metaverse

Mumbai-based XR hardware and software company, AjnaLens has launched Ajna Creators with an aim to pioneer the metaverse education and employment space in the country. The company provides hands-on learning of metaverse components such as Extended Reality Non-Fungible Token (XR-NFT), Digital Twin, Blockchain among others.

The first batch of the course will start on August 15, 2022.

“We are confident that this program will bridge the long withstanding skilling gap and give us the opportunity to do our bit to ensure the prosperity of our country in the most fascinating development taking place in the technology world,” Abhishek Tomar, CTO, AjnaLens said.

Candidates interested in building a career in the emerging technology industry can enroll in the programme. There are no prerequisites required to enroll in the course.On successful completion of the six months program, the students will be provided with the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) Internship Certification. Students will further be provided with an advanced Mixed Reality Headset worth Rs one lakh as a sponsored tool to learn and master the skills while working on live industrial projects that solve real-world problems.

Furthermore, the company will offer placement and mentor support to build their own startup in the XR space. According to AjnaLens, the programme module has been designed to empower professionals to become job-ready for the emerging industry. It covers everything from building and integrating three-dimension (3D) assets and components to creating a complete, immersive metaverse experience. The company further claims that the course will enable students to learn from the key industry players, provide hands-on training experience and support to get job opportunities within the industry.

AjnaLens is the first and only XR hardware original equipment manufacturer (OEM) to manufacture augmented reality (AR)/ virtual reality (VR) glasses in India.

