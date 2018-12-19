Sad race to bottom has begun! Ex-NITI Aayog VC Arvind Panagariya criticises Rahul Gandhi for loan waivers

By: | Published: December 19, 2018 5:58 PM

Former NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Arvind Panagariya has criticised the politics of loan waivers calling it a sad race to the bottom.

A sad race to the bottom has begun. If loan waivers would fundamentally alleviate farmers’ plight, waivers would be a welcome stepA sad race to the bottom has begun. If loan waivers would fundamentally alleviate farmers’ plight, waivers would be a welcome step. (Image: IE)

Former NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Arvind Panagariya has criticised the politics of loan waivers calling it a sad race to the bottom. Responding to the news, in which Congress President Rahul Gandhi was quoted as saying that he won’t let the Prime Minister sleep until all farm loans are waived, Panagariya tweeted: A sad race to the bottom has begun. If loan waivers would fundamentally alleviate farmers’ plight, waivers would be a welcome step.

“But if after 70 years of independence, farmers remain in distress, we need to seek different solutions,” he added.

According to a report by PTI, Rahul  Gandhi, under whose leadership, the Congress won three crucial assembly elections, on Tuesday said, “We will not let Prime Minister Narendra Modi sleep until loans of all farmers are waived.”

Issuing a challenge to the prime minister, Gandhi said, “If the Modi government does not waive farm loans, we guarantee to waive farm loans if voted to power in 2019.”

Meanwhile, state governments under the BJP — Gujarat and Assam — have also announced a slew of waivers from farm loans to electricity bill, sparking debate on Twitter. Many economists have taken a prudent stance that loan waivers do not serve the purpose.

Former RBI governors Raghuram Rajan and Urjit Patel had warned against farm loan waivers.

Earlier, a report by SBI Chief  Economist  Soumya Kanti Ghosh also said that loan waivers are worst solution to farm distress. “…waivers are not the solution as they are a drag on credit discipline,” he said, adding that income support for farm households may be a worse solution than freeing up agri trade and marketing, but it should work much better than loan waivers.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. Sad race to bottom has begun! Ex-NITI Aayog VC Arvind Panagariya criticises Rahul Gandhi for loan waivers
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Shaktikanta Das assumes charge as RBI Governor in less than 48 hours of Urjit Patel stepping down
A New Beginning
Shaktikanta Das assumes charge as RBI Governor in less than 48 hours of Urjit Patel stepping down
Who is Shaktikanta Das? Meet the new RBI governor replacing Urjit Patel
Who is Shaktikanta Das? Meet the new RBI governor replacing Urjit Patel
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das faces long to-do list in new job
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das faces long to-do list in new job
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition