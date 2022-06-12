Biggest crypto gainers on 12th June: While the global cryptocurrency market has crashed to a fresh low in the last 24 hours, several low-ranked crypto tokens have registered gains of over 100 per cent during the same time, according to data on CoinMarketCap, CoinGecko and crypto exchanges like Binance and CoinBase at the time of writing. The price of one coin has even jumped by over 2300 percent.

For the last many weeks, the global cryptocurrency market has been struggling to rise from the impact of the crash triggered by Terra (Luna) debacle and the interest rate hikes announced by central banks in the US, Europe and even India.

Just a few days back, crypto markets appeared to be recovering, but as of today, it seems once again in a free fall.

However, in the volatile world of cryptos, there are always some outlier coins registering massive gains even when the overall markets are falling.

Here’s a look at some of the crypto tokens that have made big gains in the last 24 hours.

Top Gainers on CoinMarketCap

On CoinMarketCap, the biggest gainer today is a coin-named Petsneaker (PSC). Ranked 4191, PSC price has jumped by over 283 percent in the last 24 hours. It is followed by Mint 2 Earn (MTE) token and Bold Point (BPT). Both these coins are ranked 3734 and 3865 and their prices have jumped by 155 percent and 113 percent respectively.

ALSO READ | Crypto Crash Update On 12th June

Biggest Crypto Gainer on CoinGecko

The biggest gainer coin listed on CoinGecko today is Happy Birthday Coin (HBDC). Its price has increased by 2358 percent. HBDC is followed by Froyo Games (335 percent jump), SHIBkiller (319 percent jump) and Petsneaker (254 percent jump).

Big Gainers on CoinBase

On CoinBase exchange, the top gainer today is BarnBridge (BOND), which has jumped by over 11 percent. BOND is followed by Tellor (TRB) and Inverse Finance (INV). Prices of TRB and INV have increased by 10.27 percent and 6.14 per cent in the last 24 hours respectively.

Top Gainer Coin on Binance

The top gainer coin on Binance today is FLM, followed by BarnBridge (BOND) and Teller (TRB). While FLM price has jumped by around 32 percent on Binance in last 24 hour, BOND and TRB have jumped by 11.75 percent and 10.71 percent respectively, as per the data available on the site at the time of writing.

(The above article is for information purpose only. Cryptos and other virtual digital assets are unregulated in India. They are considered extremely risky for investment. Please consult your financial advisor before making any investment decision)