Cybersecurity based watchTowr collaborates with Indian investors to expand operations

watchTowr, a cybersecurity startup headquartered in Singapore, has raised eight million dollars in a pre-series A round with contributions from five Indian angel investors including Saket Agarwal of Onnivation, Gaurav Gupta of Farfetch, Bikram Singh Bedi of Google India, and Gaurav Samdaria of Karza Technologies, alongside global investors, including Prosus Ventures and Vulcan Capital.

The fund infusion from the Indian investors aims to help the cybersecurity technology and attack surface management startup to scale its operations in the country, explore market opportunities, and address the rising cases of cyberattacks in the country.

According to Benjamin Harris, CEO, watchTowr, their technology in real-time aims to give organisations a visibility of how they could be compromised. “watchTowr seeks to continuously incorporate the latest attacker tactics and techniques into its platform so that chief information security officers (CISOs) can understand their susceptibility to emerging vulnerabilities and threats in hours, rather than weeks or months,” he added.

“Penetration testing is still a developing process, given that most organisations do not have penetration testing as a competency. A lack of awareness also exists regarding the tools and solutions that can assist companies in achieving this. With their platform, companies can transform their cyber-defense mechanisms by developing a risk analysis approach that includes continuous monitoring, stress testing, and real-time assessments. This reduces the time taken to respond to any attack,” Saket Agarwal, founder and CEO, Onnivation, said.

According to watchTowr, its technology builds a real-time view of an organisation’s attack surface in the eyes of an attacker, with the aim to help CISOs with a 300-400% increase in attack surface visibility. Operational since late 2021, watchTowr claims to have has seen high interest for its platform from some of the world’s banks, financial services, insurance companies (BFSI), as well as ecommerce and technology brands.