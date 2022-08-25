Why does the Indian Navy need new fighter jets?

On September 2, 2022, the Indigenous Aircraft Carrier `Vikrant’ will be commissioned into the Indian Navy. Though the focus is on inducting indigenous fighter jets on board the new carrier, for the time being the Russian MiG-29 K will be on board. The Indian Navy has already conducted demonstration trials for the deck based fighter jets for which the US based Boeing Company sent in two F/A-18E Super Hornet fighters and French Dassault Aviation sent their marine version of Rafale fighters to INS Hansa, Goa.

Multi-Role Carrier Borne Fighters (MRCBF)

After the retirement of the INS Viraat aircraft carrier, the carrier carrying Sea Harrier vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) aircraft, Indian carrier-based aviation is now flying the Russian MiG-29K and MiG-29KUB fighters (single and twin seaters, respectively). These are operated from INS Vikramaditya, the former Admiral Gorshkov, a Soviet-built cruiser that was rebuilt in Russia at the end of the 2000s and became part of the Indian Navy fleet.

Today, in New Delhi, at a press conference in response to a question regarding another indigenous aircraft carrier, the Vice Chief of the Indian Navy Vice Admiral SN Ghormade said: “Deliberations are on over it.”

Larger tonnage carrier ‘Vishal’

Will be indigenously built together with the Indian Navy, at the Cochin Shipyard in Kochi, and the Indian industry. The Indian Navy wants it to have catapults for launching aircraft – and it plans to install ultra-modern electromagnetic installations in collaboration with the Americans.

The planes will not be ready immediately following the order, though RFI formally specifies tight deadlines – to begin aircraft deliveries within three years of contract signing and to deliver 26 aircraft over the next three years. This implies — the highest development rates (for aircraft modifications created specifically for MRCBF) and the highest production rates.

There is also a probability that the Navy needs to buy it now because the era of fourth-generation fighters is slowly fading away. Production of the F / A-18E / F Super Hornet deck carrier and French Rafale M may close in this decade itself.

And the indigenous fighters from Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) are not expected to be ready for another few years.

So what is the way forward?

The F / A-18E / F Super Hornet deck carrier and French Rafale M have already undergone testing and are awaiting the Indian Navy’s decision, which according to the VCNS is expected soon.

According to sources, the final decision as has been reported by the Financial Express Online is expected to be announced before the year ends. The Indian Navy has a tough decision to take as the selected aircraft can be used for both `Vikrant’ and `Vishal’ carriers. Fitting Hornets and Rafales into Vikrant may be of a challenge as it was built for operating MiG-29K’s.

It will take a lot of time to master the machines, which will include training on the ground on aircraft carrier simulators simulating take-offs from ground-based catapults and landings on arresters. “It would be ideal if the Vishal fighters could also be operated on existing aircraft carriers – judging by the RFI, the Indians would be happy to receive an aircraft capable of taking off both from a ski jump and from a catapult,” a naval officer explained.

The F/A-18E/F Super Hornet and the French Rafale M have potentially good chances that “Vishal” will almost certainly be equipped with them. It is possible that the aircraft carrier itself will be developed in cooperation with the US or French shipbuilders and engineers.

Boeing Team in India to pitch Super Hornet

In New Delhi on Wednesday (August 24, 2022), Boeing team headed by Salil Gupte, India president pitched the Super Hornets Block III for the aircraft carrier. He told the media along with heads of three other US based Companies – General Electric, Raytheon and Northrop Grumman, that the US Navy depends on the Super Hornet Block III for its operational requirements.

On the delivery date, once the contract is inked, Alain Garcia, vice president, India Business Development, Boeing Defense, Space and Security and Global Services, told the media the delivery usually starts in a time frame of three years.

Another top Boeing official however said that the delivery of the aircraft could be earlier than the three years, depending on the requirement of the Indian Navy.

Rafale-M Vs F/A-18 Super Hornet

Both these fighter aircraft are designed to operate from aircraft carriers which have catapult mechanisms. Financial Express Online had reported that once down selected minor modifications will have to be made to the IAC `Vikrant’.

While the US Company has offered its electronic warfare version which is a twin seater, the French Rafale-M is a single seater.

The size of the aircraft will also be considered when the down selection process starts. At any given time the new aircraft carrier can hold 30 aircraft — (fighters + helicopters).