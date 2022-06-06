UDAAN to get a big boost: Embraer offers small commercial planes to India

South America’s aerospace giant Embraer has a long-standing presence in India and has been intrinsic to the country’s aerospace ecosystem. From defense aircraft and systems, business jets, commercial aircraft are already operational in India.

“For Embraer, India is an important market. We are in discussion with some Indian companies for our turboprop aircraft and soon we will be able to announce their name,” Francisco Gomes Neto, President & CEO, Embraer S.A told Financial Express Online in response to a question about the company’s plans for India.

Does the company have plans to set up MRO in India?

Responding to Financial Express Online, top company executives said “the company has also established several authorized service centers across the country with Air Works India and Indamer Aviation.”

Presence of Embraer in the Commercial Aviation Sector in India

In Business Aviation, according to company officials, there are 18 business jets in India and these include the Phenom, Legacy & Lineage family (Phenom 100, Phenom 300, and Legacy 600/650 & Lineage 1000).

And in the commercial aviation sector — Star Air, a full-Embraer aircraft operator has five ERJ145s and flies it across its network of 13 destinations in India.

Is the company in talks with private airlines for India’s UDAAN programme which requires small aircraft?

Yes, said Embraer’s Commercial Aviation President & CEO Arjan Meijer.

According to reports Brazilian aerospace company’s E-Jets and E-Jets E2 for better connectivity in the country are ideal. Company’s E195-E2, which offers a low cost per seat making it competitive with large narrow-body aircraft, are present in the Indian market.

For Turboprop aircraft?

Confirming to Financial Express Online, Arjan Meijer, Embraer’s Commercial Aviation President & CEO, said “India is a great potential market. Discussions are going on with various suppliers and possible partners for this project.”

What is Embraer’s new turboprop concept?

In various presentations made by company executives at São José dos Campos facility, the home of E-Jet production, Brazil, “It is a new aircraft which is expected to be more fuel efficient, offer the least fuel burn, with very low emissions, lowest trip and seat cost, and minimal airport noise footprint.”

Also there will be less vibration, less noise, more cabin baggage space, airport bridge capability, lavatories and more.

Towards Carbon Neutral by 2040

The company is working towards meeting its commitment towards carbon-neutral operations by 2040. This is expected to be possible as the company plans the development of low-carbon technologies as well as adoption of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF).

“These technologies include electric, hybrid, SAF and hydrogen propulsion,” explained Embraer’s vice-president of people, ESG and communications, Carlos Alberto Griner.

As the company is transitioning to a low carbon business model, the major shift to 100% renewable was a huge milestone and it has reinforced the company’s commitment to environmental, social and governance practices.

Embraer, an aircraft manufacturer, announced starting in 2024 100% of its electricity will be acquired from renewable sources in Brazil. This according to a company statement is a year ahead of its initial commitment to be powered 100% from renewables by 2025.

The OEM in 2021 had set using 100% renewable energy as one of its environmental, social and governance (ESG) goals. It has also set 2030 as the date for 100% renewable electricity for its global operations.

According to Embraer’s vice-president of people, ESG and communications, Carlos Alberto Griner, ESG is one of the main pillars of the company’s strategic plan and efforts are on to accelerate the reduction of its carbon emissions.

New-generation turboprop program

Towards a greener aviation world the company is looking at its new-generation turboprop program as another step. Though the programme is still in its early stages of development, Embraer believes for regional operators it will be around 15% greener solution over what is currently available. According to the company the new turboprop will enter service in 2028.

And towards net-zero that includes 100% SAF use by the E2 Jets and NG Turboprop well before 2030, a family of Energia solutions is being developed and this will evolve in stages. Hydrogen fuel cells, hydrogen H2 gas turbines, hybrid-electric, electric, and the E2H2 aircraft by 2050 are all in various stages of development.

