Indian Army set to get over 200 Spike anti-tank guided missiles, says report; key facts here

Spike anti-tank guided missile. (Image courtesy-Rafael Advanced Defense Systems website)

Indian Army to get major Israeli firepower boost! Around 210 Israeli Spike anti-tank guided missiles (ATGM) and 12 launchers are expected to be delivered to the Indian Army, according to a Times Now report. A deal worth Rs 280 crore has been sealed and the big move comes after the Indian Army was allowed to bolster its arsenal and go ahead with emergency procurement following Balakot airstrike conducted by Indian Air Force, the report states. The Indian Army vice chief is allowed to spend Rs 300 crore on a single procurement and the deal was reportedly sealed recently.

Spike anti-tank guided missile: Cost, key facts, significance

Spike anti-tank guided missile (ATGM) is a fourth generation weapon system. The Multi-purpose missile system is manufactured by Israeli company Rafael Advanced Defense Systems. It is a simple fire-and-forget missile with lock-on ability prior to the launch. The automatic self-guidance missile has imaging infrared seeker. It provides a shield to the army personnel.

Spike becomes more than handy when one has confined spaces to launch it. It has a soft launch capability. Spike has the motor firing after it left the launcher. This quality provides Spike an edge in urban warfare. It has a target range of 4 km, as per the report. 210 Israeli Spike anti-tank guided missiles and 12 launchers have cost India Rs 280 crore.

Currently, Australia, Belgium, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Portugal, Singapore, South Korea, Spain, United Kingdom are using this Spike anti-tank guided missile. Anti-tank guided missiles (ATGM) are manufactured in a way to target and decimate heavily armoured vehicles as well as enemy military tanks. 130 countries around the world are using ATGMs.

Recently Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) successfully conducted indigenously developed Man-Portable Anti-Tank Guided Missile (MPATGM) in March. This missile has state-of-the-art Imaging Infrared Radar (IIR) Seeker with integrated avionics. DRDO stated that missiles hit targets with precision. It has also said that the mission has successfully met objectives.