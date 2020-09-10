Rafale Jets Induction Ceremony Live: Amid India-China feud, 5 fighter jets to officially join IAF

Rafale news LIVE: Finally, the wait is over as the first batch of five Rafale fighter jets is set to be formally inducted as part of the 17 Squadron at Ambala Air Force Station today. The ceremony is taking place more than a month after the five Rafale fighter jets were flown in by Indian Airforce Pilots from France to India on July 29. These technologically advanced potent fighter jets will now be part of 17 Squadron also known as Golden Arrows. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and French Minister of the Armed Forces Florence Parly are attending the key event. The Air Force has stated that Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal R K S Bhadauria are set to be “present to mark a very important milestone in the history of the IAF”.
India inked an inter-governmental deal with France in September 2016 to procure 36 Rafale jets worth Rs 59,000 crore. Five jets have arrived and the next batch of the aircraft is likely to arrive in October this year. The last batch will reach by end of 2021. The five jets have been undergoing several processes to become operationalize as early as possible. The pilots and groundcrew underwent comprehensive training on the aircraft. The rigorous training includes highly advanced weapons systems.
Apart from the French Minister of the Armed Forces Parly, the French delegation of France’s ambassador to India Emmanuel Lenain, Air General Eric Autellet, Vice Chief of Air Staff of the French Air Force, and chief executive of Dassault Aviation Eric Trappier are attending the event. French company Dassault Aviation manufactures Rafale jets.
Highlights
The Rafale has 14 hardpoints on which it can carry a payload in excess of 9 tonnes. This is exponentially higher than the 4 tonne load that most of today’s equivalent fighters are capable of. And these can be a mix of the SCALP / STORM SHADOW CRUISE MISSILE which is an advanced air to ground missile with a range in excess of 300 Km, the shorter range (70 Kms+) HAMMER Air-Ground Smart weapon or a variety of Laser Guided, GPS guided bombs. With the SCALP, one could fire it from over Srinagar and not just hit Islamabad (170 Kms away) but even further upto Peshawar (300 Kms away) while being safe well within our own territory.
Rafale jets are equipped with 4.5 generation capability. The 4.5 generation fighter jets focus on Stealth (ability to hide its presence to enemy radar and infra-red sensors) and Super Cruise(ability to go supersonic for sustained time without afterburning which uses excess amounts of fuel). The Rafale is exceptionally maneuverable, has very powerful engines capable of super cruise and though not stealth, is fairly low on its radar signature (RCS).
There was an explosion of information, discussion and debates galore on the news channels and social media on and before 31 July this year as the Rafales set course from Merignac in France to their home in Ambala. It was all about the aircraft itself, its much vaunted 4.5 generation capability, its weapons and how it would be a game changer. There was a live coverage of events the whole day right from the time that they took off from the UAE till the time they reached Ambala. Come September 10th and the Rafale will be inducted into the IAF formally. Read More
Itinerary of French Defence Minister -
1. Guard of honour at PALAM
2. Rafale ceremony in Ambala- 10.30- 12 noon
3. Bilateral meeting of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and French Defence Minister Florance Parly - 12 noon - 1.15.
4. French Defence Minister at National war memorial- 3.15 pm
5. French Defence Minister Florance Parly is also likely to meet NSA Ajit Doval.
Rafale jets induction ceremony at Ambala Air Force station will have several key events. There will be a ceremonial unveiling of Rafale aircraft, customary 'Sarva Dharma Puja’. Rafale and Tejas aircraft as well as by ‘Sarang Aerobatic Team’ will be in action for air display. There will be a traditional water cannon salute for the Rafale fighter jets. Finally, there will be ceremonial induction of Rafale to Golden Arrows.
Air Marshal Anil Chopra (retd) says, "As the war clouds hover in Ladakh, Indian Air Force has quickly operationalised the first five Rafale that arrived on 29 July 2020. Five more are expected in October. Ambala airbase is nearly 200 km from India’s Western and northern border. The second base at Hashimara will be near the critical Sikkim Bhutan and Arunachal borders with China. Rafale is a fourth-generation plus aircraft and a great weapon platform."