Indian Army, navy to get bullet proof jackets! What are BIS norms for Indian Armed Forces?

The norms also include optional requirements of Quick release system. (Reuters)

The first-ever India Standard (IS) on Bullet Resistant Jacket specifically for Indian armed forces to protect against small arms and ammunition was released earlier this year. Now, India has its own Standard for Bullet Proof Jackets (BPJ): IS17051:2018, which prescribes minimum requirements of bulletproof jackets against small arms & their evaluation procedures.

Know more about these norms:

IS 17051-2018 specifies five size designations based on chest/bust girth- XS (72-80 cm), S (above 80-88), M (above 88-96), L (above 96-104), XL (above 104-112).

These have to be designed ergonomically which helps in minimizing restrictions of movement.

These have been ensured by conducting field tests by the security personnel who will wear these jackets.

The norms also include optional requirements of Quick release system.

There has to be a dynamic weight distribution system, with high buoyancy jackets. This will cover physical requirements like protection area of Soft armor panel (SAP) (Front, back, groin, neck, collar, etc ).

Hard armor panel (HAP) which covers Front, Back, and side for 360 degrees protection.

There has to be a maximum aerial density of BR panels and total weight of the jacket.

Six threat levels have been specified which are faced by Indian Army and Paramilitary.

The standard has been adopted by the Bureau of Indian Standards after the approval by the Textile Divisional Council.

It has been customized to Indian requirements and is expected to lead to a reduction in fatalities to the security forces wearing such jackets.

So far the jackets and helmets in use are based on the NIJ III+ Standard, which refers to ballistic resistance of body armor.

The challenge being faced is reducing the weight of the jacket from 10.5 kg to 6 kg which is in line with scientific criteria.

This is expected to help in speeding up procurement by the user agencies and in the testing of materials.

Encourage the use of lighter material for jackets.

These standards outlined are similar to the ones being used in South East Asia, where the requirements are similar to India’s.