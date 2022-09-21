India-Egypt defence ties reach historic heights

India and Egypt are all set to deepen their defence cooperation and to take their partnership to “historic heights.’’ In view of the shift in global politics, the two countries are keen to have deeper cooperation in various aspects of defence and security, especially in fight against terrorism, maritime security as well as co-production of military platforms.

The defence minister Rajnath Singh who concluded his three day visit to the strategically important Arab country on Wednesday (Sept 21, 2022) described the visit as “highly productive’’. During the visit a MoU was signed to give a fillip to the defence cooperation between India and Egypt.

While there, as has been reported in Financial Express Online earlier, the minister had called on President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi and had meetings with his counterpart General (Mohamed) Zaki and the talks focused on wide ranging issues including joint production of different military platforms and weapons and also to enhance engagements between the armed forces as well as capacity building.

In an official statement from the Ministry of Defence on Tuesday, the two sides had talked about more bilateral engagements in defence to strengthen the ties, most importantly in the field of counter-insurgency, conduct more exercises as well as exchange of personnel for training.

When the defence minister met with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, the latter emphasized on the need for both countries to exchange best practices and expertise to counter terrorism.

LCA & Helicopters

Financial Express Online has reported earlier that Egypt is interested in buying indigenous Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) `Tejas’ from India for modernizing its fleet. It is expected to buy around three squadrons of the fighter jets from state-owned Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).

India has been looking at the region to expand its exports basket and it is likely that when the defence minister met with his counterpart the possibility of Egypt’s interest in the Light Combat Helicopters as well as Advanced Light Helicopter must have been discussed.

Rajnath Singh visit to Egyptian Air Force Museum in Cairo. (Credit: Twitter/Rajnath Singh)

Spare parts

For both countries spare parts for their different military platforms of Russian origin is a matter of concern. How the two can help each other must have been on the table for discussions.

In the recent months there have been several high level military exchanges between the two countries. As reported in Financial Express Online, in July the Air Force Chief of Egypt Mahmoud Foaad Abd El-Gawad was in New Delhi and he was keen to explore the possibility of importing military platforms from India.

There has already been a month long joint exercise between the Air Forces of both countries which was aimed at enhancing cooperation in the defence sector between the two sides.

DefExpo

During his visit the defence minister Singh extended an invite to his counterpart to participate in the forthcoming India-Africa Defence Dialogue and Indian Ocean Region (IOR) Defence Ministers’ Conclave. This will take place as part of the DefExpo 2022 in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, from October 18-22.