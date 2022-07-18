India and Africa to explore opportunities in defence, maritime security and more at two day conclave

Starting tomorrow India and leaders of the African continent will gather in New Delhi to discuss the strategic role of India-Africa partnership in changing the geo-political scenario. During the two days meeting which comes amidst the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, both sides will explore ways of further strengthening bilateral ties as well as discuss emerging economic opportunities as African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) gains ground.

Who all are expected to be present?

India is hosting a Conclave on India-Africa Growth Partnership in New Delhi under the aegis of Ministry of External Affairs and Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

The 17th CII-EXIM Bank Conclave on India-Africa Growth Partnership will be inaugurated by Vice President Venkaiah Naidu in New Delhi and External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar and Minister of Commerce & Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution and Textiles, Piyush Goyal will be present too.

From the African continent Vice President of Mauritius Marie Cyril Eddy Boissézon, Deputy PM of Namibia Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, Gambia’s Vice President Badara A Joof, and Zambia’s Vice President Mutale Nalumango have already arrived in New Delhi.

What will be discussed?

Besides bilateral and regional discussions, the focus of the two day event from July 19-20 will be on is going to be on specific areas including Defence, Maritime Security, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Power and Energy, IT / ITES, Infrastructure and Financial Partnerships, Agriculture & Food processing, Power and Energy, Skill Development and Consultancy, and more. Also, during the conclave the possibility of Trilateral Partnerships will be explored too.

There will be 40 ministers and over 600 delegates from around 40 countries including — Ethiopia, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, Ghana, Namibia, Nigeria, Sudan, Sierra Leone, Malawi, Niger, Mauritius, The Gambia, Togo, Burkina Faso, Zimbabwe, Congo, Cameroon, Eswatini and Zambia. Also participating in the conclave will be 400 delegates representing various sectors.

The two day Conclave is expected to sensitize Indian industry about the opportunities under the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA). Wamkele Mene, Secretary-General of AfCFTA, is likely to be participating in the Conclave. As has been reported earlier in Financial Express Online, AfCFTA has its secretariat in Accra, Ghana and it is the largest free trade area not only in geographical size but also by the number of member states’ population.

India and Africa’s Trade Partnership

So there are 47 Indian missions in the African continent which is the second largest recipient of India’s concessional loan. Almost USD 12.26 billion under Line of Credits, more than 193 projects has been completed, and presently 66 projects are being executed.

India has always been extending a helping hand to the continent which plays a very important role in India’s maritime security as well as trade. During the global pandemic almost 150 tonnes of medical aid was dispatched from New Delhi to more than 25 African nations.