If US can kill Osama bin Laden in Abbottabad, anything is possible: Arun Jaitley

By: | Updated: February 27, 2019 2:49 PM

Jaitley's statement has come at a time when tension is simmering between India and Pakistan a day after IAF jets pounded Jaish terror camps.

Union minister Arun Jaitley (File)

A day after the Indian Air Force destroyed a major Jaish-e-Mohammad training camp in Pakistan’s Balakot in a pre-dawn precision strike, Union Minister Arun Jaitley on Friday said anything is possible today. Referring to 2011 US Navy Seals operation to kill Al-Qaeda chief Osama bin-Laden in Pakistan’s Abbottabad, Jaitley said if America can carry out such an operation, why can’t India?

“A week is too long a time for any country. If you look at last 24 hours, one week would appear to be a day. The kind of things we see…I remember when the US Navy SEALs had taken Osama bin Laden from Abbottabad (Pakistan), then can’t we do the same?” Jaitley said.

“Today, we know we can do it,” he added.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan claimed that it has shot down two Indian fighter jets and also arrested an IAF pilot. The claim has been rubbished by India.

