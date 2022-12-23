Explained: How long does it take to become a pilot in the IAF?

The news of a young woman cadet, a resident of Jasovar village in Uttar Pradesh has been trending, as the appointment of the first muslim woman fighter pilot of Indian Air Force (IAF). However, this is not the case. Several senior officials confirmed to Financial Express Online that the selection as a pilot, whether fighter, transport or helicopter is a long drawn affair. “The training process is long and the woman cadet has cleared her NDA. It is too premature to say at this stage.”

What is the process of selection?

Training for becoming a pilot is almost a three-year process. A senior officer said “Any candidate who has joined the National Defence Academy (NDA) as an Air Force cadet in flying branch has to undergo intensive training lasting three years along with combined training with her/and his course mates from the other two services – Army & Navy.”

What is the aim of NDA?

“Since the aim is to foster jointmanship amongst the services, the training is common to all the three services. This has basic elements of flying training for Air Force cadets only in the last six months prior to passing out from NDA,” he explained.

In simple terms it means that the lady has technically been selected to the flying stream and not as a fighter pilot. Once she passes out of Air Force Academy (AFA) she will be allocated fighters, or other flying options.

According to another officer, “The said cadet has attained 149th position in her entrance exam and her training at the NDA Khadakwasla in Pune will start from next week. Those candidates who have joined IAF and have opted for flying branch are just Air Force cadets. They are cadets just like the Army or the naval cadets. The streams are allotted at IMA, AFA or at the Naval Academy.”

What happens once you pass out of NDA?

After passing out of NDA, the Air Force cadets then proceed for a yearlong training at AFA. And at the end of the year based on his/her choice, aptitude and merit the streams of transport, fighter and helicopters are decided.

Based on the news reports trending

One of the officers quoted above who wished to remain anonymous stated – assuming she/he has received joining instructions for NDA, it will take another four years for her/him to become a pilot in the IAF.

Four years, why?

This means that she will be undergoing training for three years at NDA and followed by one year intensive training at AFA, before she/he becomes a pilot or not – fighter, transport or helicopter.

The decision for the flying/pilot will be taken not at the end of his/her NDA training but at the end of the year-long training at AFA.

“Ab initio training at NDA and basic training at AFA would determine the further course of action for the successful cadets/ officers,” added another officer. Adding that the choice of stream and what is allotted—it all depends on a number of factors. These factors are decided by the instructors which are in the best interest of the officer.

What is the news trending?

There is a young cadet Sania Mirza, a muslim from a small village in UP who has become a fighter pilot. She has since then been extensively approached by various news outlets where she says she has got her inspiration from Flight Lieutenant Avni Chaturvedi and that’s why she joined NDA.

She is a daughter of a TV mechanic in Mirzapur.