Donald Trump India visit: Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner to join US President at ‘Namaste Trump’ event

Both Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner husband have played instrumental roles in the Trump administration.

US President Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner are likely to feature in the long list of delegates who will accompany the president on his maiden India visit, reported PTI. President Trump is scheduled to visit India on a two-day-tour starting February 24. US first lady Melania Trump will also feature in the delegation that includes Treasury Secretary Steven Munchin, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien and the Director of the Office of Management & Budget, Mick Mulvaney. The highly anticipated visit will take place in Ahmedabad, Delhi and Agra.

This is not the first time that Ivanka Trump will be visiting India. She had come to India in 2017 for the Global Entrepreneurship Summit in Hyderabad. Her husband Jared Kushner has played an instrumental role in the Trump administration. He has handled the roadmap to lay out Trump’s ambitious Middle East peace plan between Israel and Palestine that was released earlier this month. Kushner enjoys a very cordial personal relationship with the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammad Bin Salman which has helped in boosting the bilateral relations between the United States of America and Saudi Arabia.

Donald Trump is scheduled to land in Ahmedabad around noon on February 24 where he will take part in the special programme planned by the Gujarat government. According to some media reports, he is likely to leave for Agra on the same day around 3: 30 PM. Finally, Trump will head back to New Delhi where he will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ramnath Kovind.

Donald Trump’s visit comes at a crucial juncture for the India-US bilateral relations that are under strain due to trade disputes. The Trump administration views India’s policy of levying higher import duty on the goods coming from the US as unfair treatment towards the US. President Trump has hinted in his recent press interactions, that a big trade deal between India and the US is highly unlikely during this visit. He, however, has expressed optimism that the trade talks will eventually shape into a concrete and balanced trade deal between the two nations.